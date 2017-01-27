UN Envoy’s Office Unable to Confirm Postponing Intra-Syrian Talks in Geneva

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura's cannot confirm the reports that the Syrian settlement talks in Geneva, originally scheduled for February 8, will be postponed, de Mistura's spokeswoman Yara Sharif said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his meeting with Syrian opposition figures said that United Nations had decided to postpone the Geneva talks to the end of next month.

"The special envoy is heading to New York next week and is going to discuss this issue with the [UN] secretary-general and we will have a clear image, once he is back," Sharif told reporters, answering a question about potential postponement of the talks.

"There is no confirmation that the February talks are postponed. I said that we are going to be sure once that the special envoy is back," the spokeswoman added.