Register
14:06 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An American soldier takes a selfie at the US army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016

    Iraqi Kurdistan Leader Hopes US Under Trump to Fight Terrorism More Effectively

    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Iraq (32)
    0 29 0 0

    The president of Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq expressed hope that the Donald Trump administration will fight terrorism better.

    DAVOS (Switzerland), (Sputnik) — President of Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq Masoud Barzani said Friday he hopes that the new US administration would fight terrorism more effectively.

    "I hope that they be more interested in fighting terrorism than the previous [administration]. But we have to wait and see," Barzani said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

    Donald Trump's inauguration as 45th president of the United States is taking place later on Friday.

    Barzani said he expects Rex Tillerson to bring major challenges to US foreign policy as the country's next State Secretary.

    "Yes we know him, he visited Kurdistan, we met him. We expect he is going to make a huge transformation in the US foreign policy," Barzani said.

    Tillerson is undergoing the confirmation process in the US Congress.

    Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon will serve as the chief US diplomat until Tillerson is confirmed, State Department spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Iraq (32)

    Related:

    Dyncorp Wins Contract to Provide Aviation Field Maintenance in Iraq, Afghanistan
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 26 Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq
    Biden, Abadi Reaffirm Importance of US-Iraq Strategic Partnership - White House
    Iraq Issues $1 Billion Bond With US Guarantee
    Tags:
    terrorism, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, Masoud Barzani, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok