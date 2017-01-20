Iraqi Kurdistan Leader Hopes US Under Trump to Fight Terrorism More Effectively

DAVOS (Switzerland), (Sputnik) — President of Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq Masoud Barzani said Friday he hopes that the new US administration would fight terrorism more effectively.

"I hope that they be more interested in fighting terrorism than the previous [administration]. But we have to wait and see," Barzani said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Donald Trump's inauguration as 45th president of the United States is taking place later on Friday.

Barzani said he expects Rex Tillerson to bring major challenges to US foreign policy as the country's next State Secretary.

"Yes we know him, he visited Kurdistan, we met him. We expect he is going to make a huge transformation in the US foreign policy," Barzani said.

Tillerson is undergoing the confirmation process in the US Congress.

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon will serve as the chief US diplomat until Tillerson is confirmed, State Department spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

