Register
01:58 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    In this aerial photo made from a helicopter, the Abraj Al-Bait Towers with the four-faced clocks stands over the holy Kaaba, as Muslims encircle it inside the Grand Mosque, during the annual pilgrimage known as the hajj, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.

    Oil Is Not Enough: Saudi Arabia Wants to Boost Geothermal Energy Production

    © AP Photo/ Mosa'ab Elshamy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 25 0 0

    Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer, has announced that it will invest some $30-$50 billion toward renewable energies in the coming years. As a part of Vision 2030, the kingdom intends to develop solar, wind and geothermal sources of energy.

    RN-Purneftegaz Company in Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Riyadh, Moscow to Ensure World Benefits From Oil Output Cuts - Saudi Minister
    Vision 2030, a strategy of nation-wide economic overhaul, has been adopted by Riyadh as a response to recent oil price drops. According to the plan, the country will no longer rely solely on the export of oil, diversifying its economy, including its energy sector.

    Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih, speaking at the ongoing World Future Energy summit in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, said that his country looks forward to generating 10 gigawatts, from a combination of solar, wind and geothermal power projects, to be installed by 2023.

    While solar and wind power exploitation in Saudi Arabia are evident, it is less known that there are at least 10 geothermal sources within the kingdom. Local media reports recent studies showing geothermal sites in the Al Khouba area, in the southwestern province of Jizan.

    After preliminary examination of the sites, involving satellite imagery, geo-indicators and a 2D electric geophysical survey, researchers estimate that an Al Khouba geothermal plant could generate up to 17.847 megawatts of energy.

    Solar power
    © Photo: Pixabay
    ADB to Give $390Mln to Support Renewable Energy Projects in India
    The potential of geothermal energy development comes from the western part of Saudi Arabia. which featuring areas of high volcanic activity, known locally as ‘harrats.' Volcanoes by the side of an expressway between Jeddah-Makkah and Madinah have a basaltic lava-field chain up to 375-miles long, the Makkah-Madinah-Nafud volcanic line. Between Makkah and Madinah, the Harrat Rahat lava-field is spread over an area of some 7700 square miles, containing about 36 shield volcanoes and 24 lava domes. Atmospheric temperatures at such areas can be up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

    According to Al Falih, "there will be significant investment in nuclear energy," as well, adding that Saudi Arabia is currently developing its first two commercial nuclear reactors with a total output of 2.8 gigawatts.

    United States President Barack Obama meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Alex Wong/Photoshot/REPORTER
    White House: Obama, Modi Review US-India Cooperation on Nuclear Energy, Defense
    Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter, also suffers from one of the highest per-capita CO2 emissions ratings. Switching the energy sector from fossil fuels will take time, technology, and coordination between various stakeholders, according to energy expert Mohamed Ramady. Ramady points out that, due to a large number of stakeholders in the renewables program, a lot of work in the kingdom is redundant, impeding the implementation of Vision 2030.

    According to the Riyadh-based King Abdullah Center for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE), fossil fuels will remain a prime element in the energy mix, up to 2032, with estimated net output of 60 gigawatts. This will also be supported with an optimistic prediction of 17.6 gigawatts from nuclear energy, 41 gigawatts from solar energy, of which 16 gigawatts will be generated through the use of photovoltaic cells, and 25 gigawatts by concentrated solar power, 9 gigawatts from wind power, 3 gigawatts  from waste processing and 1 gigawatt from geothermal plants.

    Related:

    Saudi Energy Minister to Discuss Oil Output With Russia's Novak in Vienna
    US Oil Company Noble Energy to Acquire Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 Billion
    Azerbaijan to Sign MoU on Energy With Czech Republic - Ambassador
    Informal Meeting of 7 OPEC Energy Ministers to Take Place in Abu Dhabi on Friday
    Tags:
    geothermal power, renewable energy, King Abdullah Center for Atomic and Renewable Energy, Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok