US-Led Coalition Conducts 26 Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition against the Daesh carried out 26 airstrikes consisting of 69 engagements in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"In Iraq, Coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of 45 engagements coordinated with and in support of the government of Iraq using attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft as well as against Daesh targets," the release stated on Thursday.

The airstrikes near Kisik, Mosul and Sinjar suppressed and engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed 49 watercraft, buildings, fighting positions, weapons and vehicles and damaged tunnels and supply routes. One strike near Sinjar also destroyed a drone launch site.

In Syria, the coalition conducted 20 airstrikes consisting of 24 engagements near Abu Kamal, Al Bab, Al Shadaddi, Ayn Isa, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, destroying oil assets, tactical vehicles, a VBIED and fighting positions.

The 12 airstrikes near Raqqa also destroyed a checkpoint, tunnels and a house borne improvised explosive device.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

The Daesh, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!