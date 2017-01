WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Defense Department is reportedly prepared to lay out the military options to intensify the campaign against the terror group.

On January 12, Defense Secretary nominee Gen. James Mattis said in his confirmation hearing that operations to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa by the US-led coalition need to be reviewed and accelerated.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria, however, are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.