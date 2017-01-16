Register
20:37 GMT +316 January 2017
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015

    Israeli Attorney General Being Aware of Netanyahu's Talks With Media Group Owner

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    Middle East
    0 4101

    Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit denied Monday being aware of the talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the publisher and owner of Yedioth Ahronoth Group Arnon Mozes on alleged bribery.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israeli police are probing Netanyahu’s alleged negotiations with Mozes on the prime minister receiving favorable media coverage in exchange for reduction of pro-Netanyahu newspaper Israel Hayom’s commercial activity, which might have taken place during Mendelblit’s term as Cabinet Secretary from April 2013 to February 2016.

    When asked by the local Haaretz newspaper, Mendelblit said he did not know anything about the alleged negotiations between Netanyahu and Mozes, adding that he had worked "only with professional issues related to the workings of the government, as well as with professional tasks given to him by the government."

    sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on December 25, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Dan Balilty
    Netanyahu Dismisses 'Felony' Accusations Amid Corruption Scandal
    On Sunday, Netanyahu said that media reports about his alleged close links to the publisher were designed to mislead the public.

    Local media reported last week that Israeli police were in possession of recordings of talks between the prime minster and the media mogul. The allegations came following unverified media reports on the alleged deal between Netanuahu and Mozes, on conspiring against the Israel Hayom newspaper, owned by Netanyahu's confidant Sheldon Adelson.

    Earlier in the month, Netanyahu was questioned several times by police over possible corruption. The authorities suspected him of having received expensive presents from businessmen.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Dismisses 'Felony' Accusations Amid Corruption Scandal
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Says Leaks on Corruption Investigation Misleading Public
    Paris Conference on Middle East Peace 'Rigged' by Palestine, France - Netanyahu
    Netanyahu: Israel Has Evidence UN Settlements Resolution Obama's Efforts Result
    Tags:
    investigation, media coverage, corruption, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
