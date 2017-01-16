Israeli Attorney General Being Aware of Netanyahu's Talks With Media Group Owner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Israeli police are probing Netanyahu’s alleged negotiations with Mozes on the prime minister receiving favorable media coverage in exchange for reduction of pro-Netanyahu newspaper Israel Hayom’s commercial activity, which might have taken place during Mendelblit’s term as Cabinet Secretary from April 2013 to February 2016.

When asked by the local Haaretz newspaper, Mendelblit said he did not know anything about the alleged negotiations between Netanyahu and Mozes, adding that he had worked "only with professional issues related to the workings of the government, as well as with professional tasks given to him by the government."

© AFP 2016/ Dan Balilty Netanyahu Dismisses 'Felony' Accusations Amid Corruption Scandal

On Sunday, Netanyahu said that media reports about his alleged close links to the publisher were designed to mislead the public.

Local media reported last week that Israeli police were in possession of recordings of talks between the prime minster and the media mogul. The allegations came following unverified media reports on the alleged deal between Netanuahu and Mozes, on conspiring against the Israel Hayom newspaper, owned by Netanyahu's confidant Sheldon Adelson.

Earlier in the month, Netanyahu was questioned several times by police over possible corruption. The authorities suspected him of having received expensive presents from businessmen.