Netanyahu Questioned Again Over Suspected Corruption

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The questioning started on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post said, adding that authorities suspect that Netanyahu could have received illegal gifts from businessmen.

On Monday, the prime minister was questioned by police at his Jerusalem residence.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu announced that years of corruption investigation against him had found nothing.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the gifts that Netanyahu is suspected of having received from Israeli and foreign businessmen could be worth hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!