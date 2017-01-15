Several Taliban Top Leaders Killed by US Airstrike in Helmand Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The airstrike was carried out in the Musa Qala district of the Helmand province, the Khaama Press media outlet reported citing local officials.

A total of 25 militants are said to have been by the airstrike with some of them being top Taliban leaders loyal to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

The strike also destroyed three Humvee vehicles, a Ford Ranger vehicle, 18 heavy machine guns, three mortars, four SPG-9 rocket launchers and 25 Kalashnikov assault rifles.

The Taliban movement has not commented on the reports yet.

Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Islamic State, which is banned in many countries, including Russia.