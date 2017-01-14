Register
00:16 GMT +315 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish police stand guard outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017

    Turkey Arrests Two Uighurs Suspected of Helping Nightclub Attacker

    © REUTERS/ Huseyin Aldemir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 5101

    Turkish authorities have arrested two ethnic-Uighur Chinese nationals for suspected links to the deadly mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub in the early hours of New Year's Day.

    The Middle East Eye names the two suspects as Omar Asim and Abuliezi Abuduhamiti, both Chinese citizens. They are accused of being part of an armed terrorist organization and being accomplices in 39 counts of murder, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

    Handcuffs
    Ruben Diaz
    Hundreds of Foreigners Jailed in Turkey Over Alleged Links to Daesh

    A witness in the city of Konya reported seeing Asim with the Reina nightclub attacker, Anadolu reported. The name of the attacker has not been released.

    In the days after the attack, Turkish media reported that the perpetrator, who remains at large, was from Kyrgyzstan, and circulated a photo of a Kyrgyz or Uzbek man they said was responsible. Kyrgyz authorities report that they have since cleared the individual.

    Later, Turkish authorities said instead the man who murdered dozens at the posh club was probably Uighur and that they were looking into the possibility of a Central Asian terrorist cell operating out of Konya, according to Turkey's Hurriyet News Agency.

    The Uighurs are a mostly-Muslim, Turkic ethnic group who live primarily in western China and have a presence across Central Asia.

    Some 35 people have been detained in connection with the attack. Daesh has taken responsibility for the mass murder, which they called retaliation for Turkey's military activities in Syria.

    Related:

    US Welcomes Russia-Turkey Coordination in Battle for Syria's al-Bab
    Ankara-Russia Economic Ties Yet to Reach Pre-Crisis Level – Turkish Minister
    Turkish Police Detain Two Suspected Accomplices of Istanbul Club Shooter
    Turkish Constitutional Amendments May Be Put to Referendum by End of Week
    Tags:
    uighurs, Reina, uighur, reina shooting, Daesh, Istanbul, China, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    Sublime Beauty of Russian Nature Reserves
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok