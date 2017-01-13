Iraqi Forces Advancing in Mosul, Entering University Campus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) forces took over several building on the campus of Mosul University in their ongoing operation to retake Iraqi's second-largest city from the terrorists, media reported Friday.

The ICTS is running a two-pronged offensive, making progress in Faisaliah neighborhood from the east and entering Mosul University from the north, Rudaw news agency reported, citing the Iraqi forces.

On Thursday, US Department of Defense said that Iraqi forces were in control of 70 to 80 percent of eastern Mosul.

In October 2016, Iraqi forces, backed by the US-led international coalition, began an offensive to liberate Iraqi city of Mosul from the Islamic State, also known as Daesh.