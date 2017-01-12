Register
16:10 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ankara view

    Turkey Should Stop 'Flannelling Both Russia, US, Choose Moscow as Ally'

    © Flickr/ Peretz Partensky
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7311

    Turkish journalist and political observer Mehmet Ali Güller has summed up the results of 2016, which was a rather challenging year for Turkey in its fight against terrorism. In an interview with Sputnik Turkiye, he also made forecasts for 2017, urging his home country to "stop flannelling" both Russia and the US and choose Moscow as its ally.

    A Turkish Air Force warplane takes off from the Incirlik Air Base, in the outskirts of the city of Adana, southeastern Turkey
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    'Turkey Sends US a Message' by Questioning Washington's Access to Incirlik Airbase
    Turkish authorities should drop any attempts to liaise both with Russia and the US in the Middle East, Mehmet Ali Güller told Sputnik Turkiye.

    "Turkey will no longer have such an opportunity. It should choose the axis of its further movement and stick to it without trying to flannel both sides at the same time," he said.

    The journalist also noted that for Ankara, tackling the terrorist threat means developing a strong alliance with its regional neighbors and Russia. Otherwise, the terrorist threat which declared itself in full force in 2015, will continue to mount through 2017.

    "Turkey should continue the normalization of its relations with Russia and the regional states, otherwise the problems, which Ankara will be facing with, will only snowball. In other words, Turkey no longer has an opportunity to cooperate with both Russia and the US in parallel. The issue is especially acute as Turkey should make its choice: either move towards a strong alliance with its neighbors in the region or follow the line of Americanization and pursue its previous policy towards Syria. Day by day we see only more clearly that the latter leads to a dead-end," Güller told Sputnik.

    With regards to Syria, the journalist said that his home country has failed to demonstrate the required determination in solving the crisis.

    Syrian men sit under a Turkish flag in Gaziantep, southern Turkey (File)
    © AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE
    Ankara Expects Visa Liberalization With Russia, Boosting Bilateral Relations
    He also singled out three major stages in Turkey's political strategy in Syria.

    "The first stage was based on the idea of toppling President Assad and bringing the Muslim Brotherhood to power, which has utterly failed," he said.

    The second one, he continued, was aimed at toppling President Assad and conquering the north of Syria with the center in Aleppo. However it has never become a reality as well.

    The next stage was aimed at resisting the creation of the Kurdish corridor backed by the US.

    After the liberation of Aleppo from terrorists last month, we are now witnessing the transition from the idea of toppling President Assad towards attempts to maintain his presence in Syria, the journalist said.

    "Thus the Turkish leadership tries to maintain its presence in Syria by cooperating with Russia and continuing its political bargaining with the US," he told Sputnik.

    Mehmet Ali Güller noted that meanwhile, Turkey has become involved in the so-called process of "Pakistanization," which refers to the increasing ability of extremist and armed groups (at times supported by Turkey) to export violence from Turkey’s borders.

    "We have found ourselves in the process of "Pakistanization" which had been applied by the US with regards to Afghanistan. Turkey has played its role in exporting terrorism to Syria, similar to the one which Pakistan once played to Afghanistan with the support of Arab organizations and the US. And now we are paying the price for it," the journalist said.

    An employee of a flag-making factory folds a Russian flag as a Turkish flag adorns the display at left, in Istanbul, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Thanassis Stavrakis
    Friendly Turkish-Russian Relations Boost Trade, Regional Security
    The political observer also pointed out the other important issues for Turkish foreign and national policies.

    "Since 2011, Turkey has accommodated over three million Syrian refugees. Have all of them been properly registered?" he wondered.

    Hence, he said, there is always a chance that there might be people involved in terrorist activities among them, especially given the fact that terrorists have been arriving into Syria via Turkey, their transfer point.

    Nobody knows how many of them will return to their home countries from Syria and how many will prefer to stay in Turkey, he said.

    Ankara should not also forget that the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which it has supported while the Syrian government considers it a terrorist organization, is constantly switching sides. FSA fighters have repeatedly betrayed Turkey before. It is absolutely unclear what to expect from it, he said.

    During Turkey's "Arm and Instruct" project many of them have crossed the border and joined Daesh, the journalist said. Similar things can happen in future. And this threat should not be underestimated.

    Therefore, Turkey should work out a complex and comprehensive strategy which should be based on a strong alliance with Russia and regional neighbors, the journalist reiterated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Syrian Truce Agreed by Russia, Turkey Leaves Obama, Kerry 'Completely Sidelined'
    Russia, Turkey Will Not Let Syria Be 'Torn' Into Zones of Influence
    Tags:
    alliance, foreign policy, Syrian conflict, Mehmet Ali Güller, Turkey, Syria, Moscow, United States, Russia, Ankara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok