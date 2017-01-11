Register
21:59 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Daesh

    Tillerson: US Must Prioritize Defeating Daesh in Syria Before Dealing With Assad

    © Photo: Youtube/PressTV Documentaries
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (103)
    432923

    The clear priority is: defeat Daesh - according to Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States must focus on defeating Daesh in Syria first before it attempts to force President Bashar Assad out of power, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

    "We have had two competing priorities in Syria under this [Obama] administration: Bashar al-Assad ‘must go’ and the defeat of ISIS [Daesh]," Tillerson stated. "Carrying both of those out simultaneously is extremely difficult because at times they conflict with one another. The clear priority is: defeat ISIS."

    Tillerson added that by defeating Daesh, the United States can help create a level of stability to focus on dealing with Assad’s exit, and also consider the best options on what may come next after Assad’s departure.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (103)

    Related:

    Tillerson: Defeating Daesh Must Be US 'Foremost Priority' in Middle East
    Over 173,000 Iraqi Refugees Have Fled Daesh-Occupied Regions Since October
    Hundreds of Foreigners Jailed in Turkey Over Alleged Links to Daesh
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Daesh, Bashar al-Assad, Rex Tillerson, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Tillerson are you deaf and dumb the UN has decreed that Assad should stay and that Syria's sovereignty is kept intact.
      Show some respect for the UN otherwise your no better than Kerry. Your statement suggest Syria's sovereignty would be up for grabs so you are happy to go to war with Russia but I guess you think he can be smooth talked by you fat chance 'Attila' .

      I realise you are forced to spew rubbish on your bended knee at these hearings but please think about what you are saying otherwise your credibility will be gone inside a week.
    • Reply
      ViTran
      need a regime change in murica and remove you
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Democracy Man
    Democracy Man
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok