Tillerson: US Must Prioritize Defeating Daesh in Syria Before Dealing With Assad

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States must focus on defeating Daesh in Syria first before it attempts to force President Bashar Assad out of power, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said in his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.
"We have had two competing priorities in Syria under this [Obama] administration: Bashar al-Assad ‘must go’ and the defeat of ISIS [Daesh]," Tillerson stated. "Carrying both of those out simultaneously is extremely difficult because at times they conflict with one another. The clear priority is: defeat ISIS."
Tillerson added that by defeating Daesh, the United States can help create a level of stability to focus on dealing with Assad’s exit, and also consider the best options on what may come next after Assad’s departure.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Tillerson are you deaf and dumb the UN has decreed that Assad should stay and that Syria's sovereignty is kept intact. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete need a regime change in murica and remove you
ivanwa88
Show some respect for the UN otherwise your no better than Kerry. Your statement suggest Syria's sovereignty would be up for grabs so you are happy to go to war with Russia but I guess you think he can be smooth talked by you fat chance 'Attila' .
I realise you are forced to spew rubbish on your bended knee at these hearings but please think about what you are saying otherwise your credibility will be gone inside a week.
ViTran