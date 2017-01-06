Turkish Forces Kill Over 30 Daesh Terrorists in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish forces also hit 21 Daesh targets in al-Bab, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the Turkish military.

On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of the Daesh group, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!