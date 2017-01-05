Daesh Stops Paying Mosul Fighters Amid Iraq Gov't Forces' Renewed Offensive

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group has suspended salaries of its fighters in Iraq's second-largest city of Mosul, just as the government forces mobilized their efforts to recapture the city, media reported Thursday.

The monthly wages of about $350 were stopped in the last few weeks, possibly due to the damage to the terrorist group's oil infrastructure in Iraq and Syria, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing Mosul residents.

The terrorists are now reportedly smuggling families out of the city for bribes to replenish resources.

The operation to liberate Mosul, in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, from the Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, began on October 17, 2016. Iraqi troops managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — is under militant control.