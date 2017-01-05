Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 380 Businesspeople on Gulen Links Claim

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish prosecutor’s office has issued warrants to detain 380 business people on suspicion they financed an alleged terror group run by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, local media said Thursday.

A Turkish judge issued additional warrants to prosecutors to search homes and offices of the suspects, the state news agency Anadolu reported.

The Muslim imam is wanted in Turkey on charges of masterminding last year’s July coup to depose the Turkish president that killed 240 people. The United States has so far refused to extradite him, saying there was not enough evidence to support this claim.

The failed coup sparked a massive purge across Turkey, with thousands of civil servants, governors, officers and journalists being laid off or detained on accusations of having ties to Gulen’s terrorist network.