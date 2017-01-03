Kyrgyzstan Checking Info About Citizen's Involvement in Istanbul Attack

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — On Monday, Turkish media reported that the country's law enforcement agencies had information about alleged involvement of either an Uzbek or a Kyrgyz national in the attack at the Reina club.

"The GKNB is checking the information about potential involvement of the republic's citizen in the terrorist attack in Istanbul. The request has been sent to Turkey's authorities," Rahat Sulaimanov told RIA Novosti.

At least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack on Istanbul's Reina nightclub. The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. A manhunt is underway.

The Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, has taken responsibility for the attack.

Turkish authorities have confirmed that the #Istanbul attacker is Lakhe Mashrapov, a 28-year old citizen from Kyrgystan pic.twitter.com/s4cY0ncKHg — Michael Horowitz (@michaelh992) 3 января 2017 г.

