At Least Four Iraqi Soldiers Killed, Five Injured After Daesh Terror Attack

Daesh is a terrorist group, outlawed in many countries around the world, including Russia and the United States, and mainly operating in Syria and Iraq.
The jihadist organization had also claimed responsibility for a number of recent terrorist attacks in the crisis-torn Iraq, such as the Saturday twin attack in Baghdad and the Sunday attack in the city of Najaf that had together claimed lives of about 35 people and injured some 75 more.
