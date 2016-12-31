Iraqi Baghdad Hit by Two Explosions, at Least 18 Reported Dead

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Kurdistan24 broadcaster, both explosions occurred in the shopping area of the central Sanak district. The second bomb went off when people started gathering to rescue the wounded in the first explosion.

Multiple causalities in a double IED blast that targeted a crowded market in central #Baghdad #Iraq moments ago. pic.twitter.com/eVAamEHUZ2 — Iraqi Day 🇮🇶 (@iraqi_day) December 31, 2016

​It remains unknown whether it was a suicide bomber attack or result of the remotely detonated explosive.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

BREAKING: Huge blast in a market in the Al-Sinak area in central #Baghdad. More than a dozen casualties. pic.twitter.com/7jIZS4JreF — Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) December 31, 2016

​On December 3, a car bomb killed six and wounded a dozen also in the central neighborhood of the capital.

