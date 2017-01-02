Russia, Turkey Attack Daesh Positions in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian aircraft attacked Daesh positions in the Dayr Kak region located in the vicinity of the Daesh-held city of al-Bab, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported citing Turkish military officials.

The newspaper added that the activities of Turkey's aircraft and artillery in northern Syria near al-Bab had killed 22 Daesh jihadists.

On August 24, Turkish forces, backed by US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area of Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries. As Jarabulus was retaken, the offensive continued southwest.

The operation has been widely criticized by both the Syrian Kurds and the country's legitimate government, who have accused Turkey of violating Syria's territorial integrity.