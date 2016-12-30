Turkey Troops Killed Some 1,170 Daesh Fighters During Euphrates Shield Operation

"Since the beginning of the Operation Euphrates Shield 1,294 Daesh terrorists have been neutralized: 1,171 killed, 117 wounded, and six more captured. At the same time, 306 militants of Syrian Kurds' self-defense forces — the Kurdistan Workers' Party: 291 was killed, four injured and 11 surrendered," the statement said.
The statement added that the Turkish Air Force had also destroyed 883 terrorist targets in the operation.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)