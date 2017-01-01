White House Condemns 'Horrific' Istanbul Attack, Offers Assistance to Turkey

"This afternoon the president was briefed by his national security team on the attack in Istanbul," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a statement, AP reported.

"The president expressed condolences for the innocent lives lost, directed his team to offer appropriate assistance to the Turkish authorities, as necessary, and keep him updated as warranted."

White House National Security Council Ned Price also issued a statement in which he condemned the "savagery" of the attack and reaffirmed America's support for their NATO ally, Turkey.

