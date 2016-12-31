Register
16:01 GMT +331 December 2016
    Syrian Army Finds Stockpile of Weapons in Aleppo

    Syrian Army Finds Militants' Chemical Weapons Workshop in Aleppo

    © Photo: tasnimnews.com
    Syrian army has located a large workshop which the Jaish al-Fatah militant group used to manufacture chemical weapons from US-made components, media reported Saturday, citing a military source.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 23, Maj. Gen. Zaid Saleh, the head of Aleppo's security committee, told Sputnik that over 31,000 militants and members of their families had left eastern districts of Aleppo under the agreement with the Syrian government.

    Syrian army soldiers during an assault on Jabhat al-Nusra fighters in Aleepos eastern district of Suleiman al-Halabi
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Syrian Army Eliminates Over 120 Daesh Militants in Eastern Homs

    "After carrying out laboratory tests on the samples it became clear that the materials used in the bombs were made from the US. We found several packages with UN 3,082 [environmentally hazardous substance] labels," a source told the FARS news agency.

    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo was over, and that the Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.

    chemical weapons, Syrian Army, Syria, Aleppo
      cast235
      U.S will say anything to get off. Present it at UNGA.
      So countries can pass unilateral sanctions or deny investments etc.


      Russia still doesn't wake up.
      The sanctions are passed NOT for any act.. That's BULL HORN. But because the language it contains.
      That's how they tricked Gorbachev, to remove sanctions. Each contained pre conditions that MUST be fulfilled for their removal.
      Russia could begin by ending the SKY FLIGHTS.
      Because, one ave such clause to FORCE Russia to allow flights over ALL and wherever U.S wants.
      A condition to gift Crimea out.
      And so on.

      Russia MUST pass a law, to prevent anyone in Russia from become Gorbachev. MR YES MAN.
      And ORDERING that the removal of sanctions be without pre conditions OF ANY KIND. Unless Russia decides ob it's own initiative to do such.
      Russia is always DRAGGING FEET. Just like the SOVIET UNION.
      LOOK what happened for the SOVIET STUPIDITY!!

      And Russia will be FORCED to HURT U.S. Real BAD.

      Like removing all investments in Russia. Prevent participation on oil drill etc. to ALL sanctioning countries. IF they get mad, too bad.
      End the DOLLARIZATION. No more dollar buys. Use Ruble.
      IF reserves would had been on RUBLE , Russia could had double amount or more in GOLD and other reserves.
      End their industries. NOT ALL. But no new ones.

      ANd above all, END most TRADE. Russia is self sufficient.
      \JAPAN needs a lesson. No KURIL islands merge. Old people that lived, is ok to visit.
      But is RUSSIAN.. And ONLY Russia should pass laws, and live there. Unless they become Russian citizens.
      Or watch U.S passing condition that KURIL MUST be solved. Or something.

      MOST of U.S attitude have a LOT to do, with Russia's inactivity.
      And refusal to create institutions.

      But MOST IMPERATIVE, is to pass laws withing EEU/CIS, CSTO, SCO, BRICS, that NO country can be removed after a COUP.
      Then create security teams. That will REMOVE by force IF necessary any COUP WINNERS. And they get 25 years in jail.
      There }MUST be REFERENDUM, and 10 yuears negotiations for removal. MINIMUM. Could be 10 years negotiation plus more, 10 extra years to gradually leave. And they can ask a referendum after 10 years.
      WISE UP to end the REGIME CHANGES!!!
