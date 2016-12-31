Syrian Army Finds Militants' Chemical Weapons Workshop in Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 23, Maj. Gen. Zaid Saleh, the head of Aleppo's security committee, told Sputnik that over 31,000 militants and members of their families had left eastern districts of Aleppo under the agreement with the Syrian government.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin Syrian Army Eliminates Over 120 Daesh Militants in Eastern Homs

"After carrying out laboratory tests on the samples it became clear that the materials used in the bombs were made from the US. We found several packages with UN 3,082 [environmentally hazardous substance] labels," a source told the FARS news agency.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo was over, and that the Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!