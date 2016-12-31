Register
14:30 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Russian military aviation at Khmeimim airbase in Syria

    Syrian Conflict Shows 'Whose Military is More Capable'

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    3970111

    Russia has been placed second in a recent rating of countries with the most powerful militaries in the world, but defense analysts told Radio Sputnik that the quantity-based analysis does not represent the true state of affairs. Here's why.

    "Clearly, morale reveals itself on the battlefield. If we take the Syrian conflict, it is evident whose army is more powerful. This is why such ratings do not always reflect the real state of affairs. We should focus on quality rather than quantity. If we compare the armed forces of Russia and the United States based on quality, then I think that the Russian military is on par with the US military," defense analyst Vladimir Evseev said.

    Su-25 jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim airbase, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Russian Jets Strike Daesh Positions Near al-Bab to Support Turkish Troops
    These comments came in response to a list of ten countries with the strongest military, published by Global Conflict, a YouTube channel. Its main criteria include defense spending and the size of the military, as well as the total amount of tanks, aircraft and ships a nation has in its arsenal. The United States, Russia and China toped the rating.

    Evseev, Deputy Director of the Moscow-based Institute of CIS Countries, also warned against considering the most expensive weapons to be the best, citing the ill-fated Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II as a case in point.

    "It is much more efficient to produce less expensive but tested weapons. The most advanced armaments are not necessarily the best. Take the F-35 or the F-22 Raptor for instance. These are extremely expensive aircraft, but their price tag does not correspond with their combat capabilities," he said.

    The Russian Navy's frigate Admiral Grigorovich sails in the Bosphorus on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 4, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    The Russian Navy's frigate Admiral Grigorovich sails in the Bosphorus on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 4, 2016

    Evseev further said that the Pentagon has more warships in its arsenal, but some Russian military vessels are of higher quality.

    The BM-30 Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Late Christmas Present: Russian Army Gets First Batch of New Tornado-S Rocket Artillery Systems
    "Our latest frigate Admiral Grigorovich is a modern ship, in many aspects equal to US-built watercraft. Without question, Americans have the largest underwater and surface fleet, but their ships often turn into 'floats' because their lifespan will run out in a year or a year and a half. This is why comparison is problematic," he explained.

    In conclusion, Evseev mentioned that unlike the United States, Russia does not abandon its allies, which is also "of no small importance."

    Defense analyst Viktor Baranets told Radio Sputnik that no one has come up with a set of criteria which could be used to clearly determine what country has the most powerful military.

    "War is the only criteria [that works]," he said. "All the rest is philosophy. One could compare countries based on different types of weapons systems. Take military budgets, for instance. The United States' defense spending is ten times higher than Russia's. But is it right to assert that the US Armed Forces are ten times more powerful than the Russian military?"

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Tiny Spy Drones No Match for Russia's 'Repellent-1' Mobile Anti-Drone Complex
    Drills and Games: A Sneak Peak at Russia's Military Activity in 2017
    Russia Remains Key Player on International Arms Market in 2016
    Borei-Class Submarines: Principal Component of Russia's Nuclear Triad
    Tags:
    military power, military, rating, weapons, Russian Armed Forces, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Terrorists as shock troops have proven to be yet one more failed superweapon.
      Plus they backfire badly.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      State of readiness and superiority of weapons as in Russia's example more than equals the quantity disadvantage in SOME category's.
      The only advantage the US has would be in a major war for more than 3 or 4 years duration where replenishment of arms and planes may finally overwhelm. Albeit there are many contradictory factors that can also balance that equation.
      I'm started to feel a book coming on? as I revel on the subject as some might have noticed in previous posts.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      Syria was basically the US against Russia ....... This is their WW3 but not too many people realize it. As you can see the West seems to be retreating in Syria and cities are being recaptured by Assad and Russia so the results of this conflict are dictating who is truly winning the war. That what happens when the west hides behind terrorists groups to fight their battles.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok