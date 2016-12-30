Register
02:06 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir holds a press conference in Washington, DC, on July 15, 2016, following the release of 28 pages of a 9/11 Congressional report. The US probed links between the government of Saudi Arabia and the 9/11 attacks, finding multiple suspicions but no proven ties, documents declassified on July 15, 2016 showed.

    Saudi Arabia Backs US Suggestions on Israeli-Palestinian Settlement

    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 35 0 0

    Saudi Arabia welcomes suggestions of the US Secretary of State John Kerry on the final settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an official representative of the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

    Israel and Palestine flags
    © AP Photo/
    UN Slap Down of Netanyahu Overdue, But Let's Not Forget the Palestinians
    DUBAI (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Kerry delivered a speech in which he put forward six principles for final Israeli-Palestinian settlement. They include restoration of the 1967 prewar borders between Israel and Palestine, sticking to the principle of "two states for two peoples," making Jerusalem a shared capital of the two states, and a fair resolution of the Palestinian refugee problem.

    "An official source at the Foreign Ministry expressed the kingdom's welcome of the proposals put forth by US Secretary of State John Kerry on a final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the statement said.

    According to the statement, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia considers the proposals to be in accord with the most part of the resolutions of international legality and most of the elements of the Arab Peace Initiative agreed upon at the Arab Summit in Beirut in 2002 and by the Islamic Summit in Makkah in 2005. The source considers Kerry's proposals to represent a proper basis for reaching a final settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Jordan and Egypt earlier welcomed Kerry's speech, however Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized it and called a "great disappointment."

    After the Six Day War in 1967, Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and Sinai Peninsula. The United States has been calling on Israel to accept borders that existed before the conflict.

    Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.

    Related:

    Putin, Saudi King Discuss Syria, Israeli-Palestinian Violence in Phone Call
    Future of Two-State Solution for Israelis, Palestinians ‘In Jeopardy’ - Kerry
    Arab Leaders Reaffirm Willingness to Support Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations
    Israeli, Palestinians Should Agree on Borders Based on 1967 Lines - Kerry
    Tags:
    United States, Israel, Palestine, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok