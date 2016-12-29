US Aware of Daesh Leader Baghdadi Recent Movements

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US authorities have information about recent movements of the Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, American media reported on Thursday.

"In the last few weeks, we’ve been aware of some of Baghdadi’s movements," an anonymous US official told CNN.

The media outlet underscored that it was not real-time intelligence and current location of the terrorist remains unknown.

Earlier in December, the United States has increased reward for information on al-Baghdadi to $25 million from $10 million.