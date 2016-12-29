US-Led Coalition Conducts 11 Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition against the Daesh carried out 11 airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Wednesday, including six near the Syrian city of Raqqa and three near Iraq’s Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force said in a press release.

"Near Ar Raqqah, six strikes engaged five Daesh tactical units; destroyed a fighting position, a heavy machine gun, a mortar system, and a vehicle; and disabled a bridge," the release stated on Thursday.

Three strikes conducted near Mosul engaged an Daesh tactical unit and destroyed seven front-end loaders, four command and control nodes, two land bridges, a vehicle borne improvised explosive device factory, vehicle and a steam roller and damaged 24 supply routes, the task force said.

On Wednesday, US media reported that a coalition airstrike on Monday had destroyed the last of Mosul’s functional bridges.

The coalition carried out two additional strikes in Syria on Wednesday, hitting an oil well head near Abu Kamal and a tank near Palmyra.

The US-led coalition of more than 60 nations has been conducting airstrikes against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

The Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and many other countries.