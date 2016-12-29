Register
17:01 GMT +329 December 2016
    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter rests with his weapon on a vehicle camouflaged with mud, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 7, 2016

    Syrian Democratic Front Hopes New Ceasefire to Secure Success of Next Talks

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    111710

    The Syrian Democratic Front uniting internal opposition forces hopes the new ceasefire in Syria will bring Syrians to the negotiation table and secure the success of the talks, according to the Front's spokeswoman Mais Krydee.

    A fighter from the Kurdish-Arab alliance, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces on Raqa, advances in the village of Tall as Samn, near the front line north of the Islamic State (IS) group bastion, on November 17, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Syrian Democratic Front Unites Internal Opposition Groups, Including Kurds
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Democratic Front uniting internal opposition forces welcomes the new ceasefire in Syria and hopes it will secure the success of the next peace talks, the Front’s spokeswoman Mais Krydee told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier on Thursday that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks.

    "We, the Syrian Democratic Front, hope this new ceasefire will last and help to stop the ongoing war in Syria. We also hope it will bring Syrians to the negotiation table and secure the success of the talks," Krydee said.

    Three ceasefire documents have been signed between the Syrian government and the armed opposition forces. The ceasefire takes effect at midnight local time on Friday, December 30 (22:00 GMT on Thursday). The documents also introduce a monitor mechanism and set forth that the parties are ready to start peace negotiations.

    A boy carries a water container near a sign that used to belong to the Islamic State in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria December 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkish Foreign Minister Says Moscow, Ankara Guarantors of Syrian Ceasefire
    Russia and Turkey act as co-guarantors of the new ceasefire and have already opened a hotline to that end, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

    Next meeting between the opposition and government forces is likely to take place in Kazakh capital Astana alongside Russia, Turkey and Iran. The Geneva-format Syria talks mediated by UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura are expected in early February.

      cast235
      IF they don't begin with ASSAD MUST GO from OBAMA REGIME and partners, all maybe fine.
      What they really want?
      Things for the initiators of the conflict to begin with?
      TRUMP will go in , JUST to demand advantages for U.S. OIL etc.

      This won't last much. Watch the mess. Unless TRUMP stand down. And he may NOT.
