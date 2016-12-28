Register
16:46 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD)

    US Intensifies Weapons Supply to Syrian Kurds - Reports

    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    425811

    The United States delivered weapons to the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), despite the claims of the US ambassador to Turkey, according to Turkish media.

    Turkish soldiers fire an upgraded M60 tank during fighting against Daesh terrorists near the northern Syrian village of Beraan, north of the embattled city of Aleppo, on October 24, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Nazeer al-Khatib
    Turkish Military, Free Syrian Army Shell Kurdish Villages in Northern Syria
    ANKARA (Sputnik) — The United States has boosted supplies of weaponry to the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) that is considered to be an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) labeled as terrorist by Ankara, Turkish media reported on Wednesday, citing its sources.

    On December 24, the US ambassador to Turkey said the United States did not provide direct military support to the PYD. However, according to the Anadolu news agency, in the last two weeks alone the US weaponry was delivered three times to the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah.

    The agency claims that on the day the ambassador made his statement, a plane with US weapons on board landed at the Rumeilan airport. The weapons then were reloaded into US Army helicopters and delivered to other regions of the country, Anadolu explained.

    According to the agency’s sources, the latest major weapons delivery to the northern regions of Syria took place late on Tuesday. Moreover, dozens of heavy trucks have left Erbil in northern Iraq to reach regions of Syria controlled by the Kurdish self-defense forces, Anadolu added.

    A US fighter, who is fighting alongside with Syria Democratic Forces (SDF), carries his national flag as he stands with SDF fighters in northern province of Raqqa, Syria May 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US Seeks to 'Create a Kurdish State in Iraq and Syria'
    On August 24, Turkish forces, backed by US-led coalition aircraft, began a military operation dubbed the Euphrates Shield to clear the Syrian border town of Jarabulus and the surrounding area of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group. As Jarabulus was retaken, the offensive moved southwest toward Al Bab.

    The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity. In the northern regions of Syria Turkish forces repeatedly engage in fighting with the Kurdish self-defense units they consider to be tied with the PKK.

    Related:

    Iraqi Kurds Seek More US Military Aid From Trump, Welcome US Troops
    US-Led Coalition Brokering Talks to Ease Tensions Between Turkey, Syrian Kurds
    US Seeks to 'Create a Kurdish State in Iraq and Syria'
    Pentagon Says No US Troops Killed in Blasts at Kurdish Militia Base
    Tags:
    arms deliveries, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      Yeah, then one day in the shortest future, the Kurds will pretended to overrun by the moderate human heart eaters and highly moderate terrorists and the Kurds left behind all military equipments including tanks, heavy mortars shells, missiles, manpads, etc without looking back.
    • Reply
      l.
      Turkey is now a dictatorship, and for that, not to be trusted at all. Erdogan is worse than Assad
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow Queen International Beauty Contest in China
    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok