Register
04:35 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia police

    Viral Video Leads to Arrests of Saudi Arabian Partiers (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    127130

    A viral clip of a party in Saudi Arabia has led to a series of arrests. Saudi authorities used the footage to identify the location of the party and arrest the attendees, who are accused of breaking Saudi Arabian laws against mixed-sex celebrations and the consumption of alcohol.

    The video depicts what would be considered a typical party in the West. Young men and women mingle and dance, and bottles of alcohol are clearly visible. Saudi Arabia strictly forbids men and women who are not blood relatives from celebrating together. The sale, service, and consumption of alcohol are similarly outlawed. One woman in the video is wearing shorts, another violation of Saudi decency laws.

    In response to the video footage, Saudi police organized a special task force led by Major-General Saeed Al-Qarni. The task force used imaging analysis on the footage and found that a flagpole visible in the video is the Jeddah Flagpole, the tallest in the world. After identifying the area, it was simple for the police to locate and arrest most of the party-goers. Actions to arrest the others have been taken, according to a police spokesperson.

    The partygoers, which include at least one Jordanian and three Lebanese foreigners, could face severe punishment. In February 2016, eleven people were sentenced to 300 lashes and a year in prison apiece, for a mixed-gender party. In 2014, a 74-year-old British man faced 350 lashes and a year in prison for being found in possession of a bottle of wine.

    Mohammed bin Salman (2nd L)
    © AFP 2016/ FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Saudi Arabia Adopts Western Calendar

    Saudi Arabia is an Islamic monarchy which bases its code of law off of sharia. In addition to an ordinary police force, Saudi Arabia has a Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (informally called Hai'a), who enforce religious laws such as dress codes and gender segregation. The World Economic Forum ranked Saudi Arabia 141st out of 145 in the world regarding gender parity in 2016 while Freedom House describes their government as among the "Worst of the Worst" in terms of political and civil liberties allowed to their citizens.

    Related:

    Saudi King Acknowledges Tough Times Under Weak Economy
    Danish Islamists Unbothered by Calls to Ban Sharia Law on Gov’t Premises
    Saudi King Leaves for Persian Gulf States Tour
    Sharia Court Interferes to Protect Muslim Men Accused of Domestic Violence in UK
    Saudi Royal Dynasty May Fall Like the Shah of Iran
    Tags:
    Viral Video, civil liberties, Islam, Sharia, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mitach2002
      And this is one of the terrorist American governments closest allies.
      I don't see the fungus American government murdering any of the Saudi family so that democracy can be brought to Saudi Arabia.
      America is such a worthless cesspool.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Snowbound Villages in Iranian Talysh Mountains
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok