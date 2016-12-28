Register
    Rebel-fighters monitor the sky holding a man-portable air-defence system (MANPADS) in the Syrian village of Teir Maalah, on the northern outskirts of Homs, on April 20, 2016.

    US Gov't Denies Providing Portable Air-Defense Systems to Syrian Opposition

    US Department of State spokesperson said that the United States has not been supplying the Syrian opposition with man-portable air-defense systems.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has not been supplying the Syrian opposition with man-portable air-defense systems, or MANPADS, and would be concerned about such weapons finding their way into the country, US Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner said in a briefing.

    "Our position on MANPADS has not changed. We would have very deep concern about that kind of weaponry getting into Syria," Toner told reporters on Tuesday. "We're not providing any kind of MANPADS."

    Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in phone talks with US Secretary of State John Kerry warned that US arms deliveries to opposition armed groups in Syria could lead to new bloodshed in the war-torn country.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring.

    On December 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana.

    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has said the Astana talks will be useful. He also intends to convene negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva on February 8.

    No Evidence That Terrorists in Syria Possess Sophisticated MANPADS - Minister
    Russia Opposes Prospects of US Supplying Syria Opposition With MANPADS
      cast235
      Where I heard this Rhetoric before? Oh...Kerry?
      KERRY!!! Mc Cain. Who else?

      Just tract all shipments into Syria. IF Russia wants to end this, it MUST end the arming of illegal groups.
      The SAFE ZONES. ANd all attempts to split Syria.,
      Be more energetic.
