US Unable to Confirm Reports Daesh Commander Killed Near Syria’s Tabqa Dam

"Yes, there were strikes within 10 kilometers of the dam," the task force stated, adding it was unable to confirm reports of al-Kuwaiti’s death.
Earlier Tuesday, media reported that al-Kuwaiti was killed in an airstrike near the village of Jabar, which has recently been recaptured from the Daesh by the Syrian Democratic Forces.
Two strikes near Ayn Isa, located about 34 miles from the Raqqa city center, destroyed two Daesh fighting positions, according to the release.
Previous media reports have identified Abu Jandal as a native of Kuwait in his thirties who fought in Syria and Iraq for the Islamic State. He was been accused of radicalizing potential fighters through social media as well as carrying out executions in Islamic State propaganda videos.
