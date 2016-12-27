Register
27 December 2016
    Smoke rises from airstrikes on Guzhe village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 17, 2016.

    US Unable to Confirm Reports Daesh Commander Killed Near Syria’s Tabqa Dam

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force can not confirm media reports that Daesh commander, known as Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti, was killed in an airstrike near the village of Jabar, which has recently been recaptured from the Daesh by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, an F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off from Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, as the U.S. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015, launched its first airstrikes by Turkey-based F-16 fighter jets against Islamic State targets in Syria
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Air Force via AP
    US-Led Coalition Carries Out Nine Airstrikes Against Daesh Near Syria’s Raqqa
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is unable to confirm media reports that a senior Islamic State [Daesh], commander, known as Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti, was killed in airstrikes near the Tabqa dam in Syria’s Raqqa province but did confirm carrying out airstrikes in the area, Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force told Sputnik on Monday.

    "Yes, there were strikes within 10 kilometers of the dam," the task force stated, adding it was unable to confirm reports of al-Kuwaiti’s death.

    Earlier Tuesday, media reported that al-Kuwaiti was killed in an airstrike near the village of Jabar, which has recently been recaptured from the Daesh by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

    U.S. Army soldiers move through Qayara West Coalition base in Qayara, some 50 kilometers south of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic
    US Commander: Two More Years to Clear Daesh from Mosul, Raqqa
    In its daily report, the coalition task force said it carried out nine airstrikes near Raqqa, engaging Daesh tactical units and destroying six vehicle borne improvised explosive devices, a bridge, fighting position and a supply cache.

    Two strikes near Ayn Isa, located about 34 miles from the Raqqa city center, destroyed two Daesh fighting positions, according to the release.

    Previous media reports have identified Abu Jandal as a native of Kuwait in his thirties who fought in Syria and Iraq for the Islamic State. He was been accused of radicalizing potential fighters through social media as well as carrying out executions in Islamic State propaganda videos.

