Father of Turkish Soldier Murdered by Daesh Speaks Out

“My wife and children went hysterical when they heard the news. We found out that this video has been released and many neighbors came and told us about it, but we refuse to believe that it’s true. We believe that our son is alive and we are praying for him,” father of the soldier, Aydin Tas told Sputnik Turkey

He further said that to find out the details, they have come to a local police station and are going to talk to the police representatives because so far there is no official information.

The PDN Deputy Mehmet Emin Adıyaman also spoke with Sputnik and said that, “Earlier, based on the information provided by your news agency [Sputnik], I sent a written request to the Turkish parliament in order to find out any information regarding the military operation to rescue Sefter Tas.”

He added that he verbally raised this issue three times and asked questions related to it while speaking from the parliamentary rostrum. “I brought this topic to the agenda of discussions in the Parliament.”

The deputy further said that despite all of his efforts he did not receive any response to his request.

According to Adıyaman, he last spoke about the captured soldier 20 days ago with the Interior Minister of Turkey, Suleyman Soylu. The minister said that he would personally supervise the work on the matter and promised to inform the deputy.

“But, unfortunately, that did not happen. He did not inform me about anything. Despite all our efforts, we are faced with inaction and indifference,” the deputy told Sputnik Turkey.

Daesh published a 19 minute video depicting the chained up soldiers, a portion of which has been subsequently published by media outlets. The Mirror has reported that the men seen in the footage were burnt in Syria, but that the location remains unclear.

Absolutely horrifying & shocking: #ISIL animals burns 2 captive Turkish soldiers alive, turns it a propaganda video like Jordanian pilot — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) December 22, 2016

​Within an hour of the release of the video, the Turkish government reportedly blocked access to social media across the entire nation.

Two servicemen, Sefter Taş and Fethi Şahin, were set on fire by terrorists before dying. Daesh militants kidnapped the two men along the Syria-Turkey border approximately one year ago.