US Democratic Senators Back Trump's Call to Veto UN Resolution on Israel

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Blumenthal echoed the sentiment, referring in his own statement to the resolution as "misguided and one-sided attempt backed by the Palestinian Authority to isolate Israel and weaken the peace process."
"I urge the Obama administration to veto the United Nations resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building," Manchin said in his statement. "I support two-party negotiations to reach agreement on any settlement issues, and this UN resolution is not the way to pursue peace between the Palestinian Authority and the state of Israel."
The member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chris Coons said that the proposed policy does not promote peaceful solution and urged the White House to veto it.
US president-elect Donald Trump waded into the debate on Thursday, calling on the outgoing Obama administration to veto the resolution.
"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through imposition of terms by the United Nations," Trump said in a statement.
The president-elect also noted that the resolution puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The ENTIRE PLANET is against U.S on this. Wait till they decide to BOYCOTT U.S,U.K, France, Germany , NATO. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Every time anyone "negotiates' a settlement between the Palestinians and Israel, the Zionists end up with more financial support from the US, more contracts for more condominiums closer and closer to the Mediterranean and Palestine gets the death warrants served on them. Let's face it, without the US Social Security system and billions of dollars lost at the Pentagon accounting offices, run by Jews, Israel would have been blown away into the deserts in the 1970's. But, thanks to, and only starting with Jimmy Carter, Israel gets more of the Americans hard earned money with every administration. Even Trump wants to give to Israel, solely, Jerusalem as its capitol.
cast235
U.S is now a TOOTHLESS TIGER. In a very fragile floor. A wrong move and watch. All will break loose.
The ENTIRE WORLD is desperately looking to remove themselves from U.S because of sanctions.
Syria is getting sanctions, to weaken Syria and do a regime change. And render Syria incapable of defend themselves. U.S congress, that everyone is suppose to admire, see it as a BUNCH OF THUGS and EVIL PEOPLE.
marcanhalt