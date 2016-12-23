Register
15:32 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    A picture taken on April 14, 2016 shows a partial view of the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the West Bank city of Ramallah

    US Democratic Senators Back Trump's Call to Veto UN Resolution on Israel

    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS COEX
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    336715

    Outgoing US President Barack Obama administration needs to veto the United Nations (UN) resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, three democratic senators Joe Manchin, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Coons said in separate statements on Friday.

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Blumenthal echoed the sentiment, referring in his own statement to the resolution as "misguided and one-sided attempt backed by the Palestinian Authority to isolate Israel and weaken the peace process."

    "I urge the Obama administration to veto the United Nations resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building," Manchin said in his statement. "I support two-party negotiations to reach agreement on any settlement issues, and this UN resolution is not the way to pursue peace between the Palestinian Authority and the state of Israel."

    The member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chris Coons said that the proposed policy does not promote peaceful solution and urged the White House to veto it.

    US Senate Foreign Relations Committee
    © AP Photo/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
    US Senate Committee to Suspend UN Aid if Israel Resolution Approved - Senator
    These statements come hours before the UN Security Council is scheduled to have a vote on the resolution, a day after it was originally scheduled.

    US president-elect Donald Trump waded into the debate on Thursday, calling on the outgoing Obama administration to veto the resolution.

    "As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through imposition of terms by the United Nations," Trump said in a statement.

    The president-elect also noted that the resolution puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.

    Related:

    Kerry, Netanyahu Discuss Egypt Resolution on Israeli Settlement Activities
    Time for Action Is Not Now: UN Vote on Israeli Settlements Postponed
    UNSC Postpones Vote on Israeli Settlement Resolution - Diplomatic Source
    Trump Urges United Nations to Veto Resolution on Israel Settlements
    UNSC to Vote on Draft Resolution to End Israeli Settlement Policy Thursday
    Israel Shrugs Off US Criticism of Settlements Policy Despite Major Military Aid
    Tags:
    Democratic Party, Donald Trump, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      The ENTIRE PLANET is against U.S on this. Wait till they decide to BOYCOTT U.S,U.K, France, Germany , NATO.
      U.S is now a TOOTHLESS TIGER. In a very fragile floor. A wrong move and watch. All will break loose.
      The ENTIRE WORLD is desperately looking to remove themselves from U.S because of sanctions.
      Syria is getting sanctions, to weaken Syria and do a regime change. And render Syria incapable of defend themselves. U.S congress, that everyone is suppose to admire, see it as a BUNCH OF THUGS and EVIL PEOPLE.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Every time anyone "negotiates' a settlement between the Palestinians and Israel, the Zionists end up with more financial support from the US, more contracts for more condominiums closer and closer to the Mediterranean and Palestine gets the death warrants served on them. Let's face it, without the US Social Security system and billions of dollars lost at the Pentagon accounting offices, run by Jews, Israel would have been blown away into the deserts in the 1970's. But, thanks to, and only starting with Jimmy Carter, Israel gets more of the Americans hard earned money with every administration. Even Trump wants to give to Israel, solely, Jerusalem as its capitol.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok