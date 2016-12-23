US Democratic Senators Back Trump's Call to Veto UN Resolution on Israel

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Blumenthal echoed the sentiment, referring in his own statement to the resolution as "misguided and one-sided attempt backed by the Palestinian Authority to isolate Israel and weaken the peace process."

"I urge the Obama administration to veto the United Nations resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building," Manchin said in his statement. "I support two-party negotiations to reach agreement on any settlement issues, and this UN resolution is not the way to pursue peace between the Palestinian Authority and the state of Israel."

The member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chris Coons said that the proposed policy does not promote peaceful solution and urged the White House to veto it.

© AP Photo/ Chairman of the Joint Chiefs US Senate Committee to Suspend UN Aid if Israel Resolution Approved - Senator

These statements come hours before the UN Security Council is scheduled to have a vote on the resolution, a day after it was originally scheduled.

US president-elect Donald Trump waded into the debate on Thursday, calling on the outgoing Obama administration to veto the resolution.

"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through imposition of terms by the United Nations," Trump said in a statement.

The president-elect also noted that the resolution puts Israel in a very poor negotiating position and is extremely unfair to all Israelis.