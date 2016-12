© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas Turkish Police Detain Deputy Parliament Speaker - Party

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Earlier this month, Turkish law enforcers detained 118 HDP members following the December 10 attack in Istanbul carried out by the Kurdish radical group Kurdistan Freedom Falcons. On Saturday, HDP offices across the country have been attacked

"Deputy speaker of the Turkish Parliament Pervin Buldan, who was illegally detained at her home in Istanbul this morning, was released after being questioned," the party representative told RIA Novosti.

Tensions between Ankara and Turkish Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) collapsed over a series of terrorist attacks, allegedly committed by PKK members.