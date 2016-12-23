Daesh Terrorists Burn Alive 2 Turkish Soldiers, Shoot Dead 2 Other Servicemen

Two servicemen, Serter Taş and Fethi Şahin, were set on fire by terrorists before dying. Daesh militants kidnapped the two men along the Syria-Turkey border approximately one year ago.

— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) December 22, 2016

​Two more Turkish soldiers, Kıvanç Kaşıkçı and Muhamed Duran Keskin, died by gunshot wounds to the head after terrorists captured them just last month near al-Bab, approximately 40 km northeast of Aleppo.

Last year, Jordan retaliated for the execution of a Jordanian pilot, again burned alive, by killing four al-Qaeda operatives in Jordanian custody.