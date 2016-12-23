Daesh Terrorists Burn Alive 2 Turkish Soldiers, Shoot Dead 2 Other Servicemen

Two servicemen, Serter Taş and Fethi Şahin, were set on fire by terrorists before dying. Daesh militants kidnapped the two men along the Syria-Turkey border approximately one year ago.
— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) December 22, 2016
Two more Turkish soldiers, Kıvanç Kaşıkçı and Muhamed Duran Keskin, died by gunshot wounds to the head after terrorists captured them just last month near al-Bab, approximately 40 km northeast of Aleppo.
Last year, Jordan retaliated for the execution of a Jordanian pilot, again burned alive, by killing four al-Qaeda operatives in Jordanian custody.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Just look at what Obama has done? Just look. It's 1000 times worse than what Bush left Obama. And hardly anyone says anything to him about it because they are afraid of being called racist. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Now, let's count down. No attack on a Synagoge. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete isis revealed as israeli secret intelligence service Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ISIS Israeli Secret Intelligence Service Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete and the problem is that they are also allowed to walk away from Aleppo.... Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete michael, that's an strategy. Rats need to move b4 you catch them. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete drblack, I guess a tactic is the artful implementation of a strategy. But yes. There are good reasons for certain decisions. I think a high priority is just bringing some relief to the people. The other pressure is that Obama is forcing certain actions. Allepo had to be resolved as efficiently as possible. It is also a good battle plan to not force an enemy to fight to the death. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, Ask yourself this. Why did Daesh not attack Israel and save the Palestinians ? :) Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yes, when you are not careful, your dog will turn to bite you
jas
drblack
Well, soon to mask it :)
drblack
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMUlTSmNu0c
drblack
www.youtube.com/watch?v=222WqeYBuCI
michael
drblackin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
jasin reply todrblack(Show commentHide comment)
drblackin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
peaceactivist2