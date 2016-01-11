Britain Reportedly Uses Brimstone Missiles Against Daesh in Syria

Britain joined the US-led coalition in implementing air strikes against the jihadist group in Syria late last year but has been reportedly criticized for conducting few operations, which largely targeted oil fields.
Britain says its Brimstone missiles, which are designed to hit fast-moving targets and have already been used by Britain's Tornado jets in Afghanistan, Libya and Iraq, should bolster the fight against Daesh by delivering so-called surgical strikes that minimize civilian casualties.
"This is part of the ongoing operation and work we are doing with coalition partners to defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria. We have always been clear that it is going to take time and require patience and persistence, but it reflects the fact that where we identify targets and an ability to strike them, we will do all we can to tackle Daesh."
