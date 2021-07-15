Cuban President Says Many Pro-Government Protesters Injured in July 11 Riots

"They are protecting their motives and their truth. We have many colleagues, many such people who were injured: they were beaten and suffered from thrown stones," Diaz-Canel said late Wednesday, quoted by the Caribe broadcaster.
The president stressed that during the opposition protests multiple calls were disseminated via social networks demanding violence against supporters of the Communist government.
Diaz-Canel called for unity, mutual respect and compliance with social norms.
Thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday demanding free elections and a resolution of social issues. According to local media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including in the capitol city of Havana. In response, government and Communist Party supporters held their own marches.
