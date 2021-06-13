Register
03:15 GMT13 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing protective face mask, listens during a ceremony announcing economic measures to support philanthropic hospitals and help them treat COVID-19 patients, at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

    Bolsonaro Gets $110 Fine for Not Wearing Mask at Motorcycle Rally

    © AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083136845_0:130:3072:1858_1200x675_80_0_0_80dfd877b9f87d9686f680f8266e28af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202106131083136788-bolsonaro-gets-110-fine-for-not-wearing-mask-at-motorcycle-rally/

    The Brazilian president is a well-known COVID-19-skeptic, who has repeatedly violated the restrictive measures introduced in the country to combat the virus, as well as several times publicly belittled its danger, although he claimed he contracted the virus twice over several months.

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro escorted thousands of motorcyclists through the streets of Sao Paulo and eventually was fined for failing to wear a mask in violation of municipal pandemic laws, the government of the state announced on Saturday.

    According to the statement of the state government of Sao Paulo, a fine of roughly $110 will be issued for violating a provision that has required masks in public areas since May 2020. According to local government data, about 12,000 motorbikes attended the pro-Bolsonaro rally.

    Tarcísio Gomes, the country's minister of infrastructure, was fined along with the president. In addition to them, the ministers of the environment, Ricardo Salles, and of science and technology, Marcos Pontes, and five other deputies who participated in the demonstrations were penalized for not donning masks at the public event, according to a separate statement.

    Associated Press reported that Bolsonaro waved to the crowd from his motorcycle and later from atop a sound truck, where helmeted but mostly maskless supporters cheered and chanted as he insisted that masks were useless for those who had already been vaccinated, a claim that most public health experts disagree with.

    The bikers reportedly made their way out of the city and back, eventually arriving at Ibirapuera Park, where the president climbed atop a car to promote his stance on the uselessness of masks for those who received the vaccine.

    "Whoever is against this proposal is because they don’t believe in science, because if they are vaccinated, there is no way the virus can be transmitted," Bolsonaro claimed.

    Photo dated December 9, 2020 courtesy of Mount Sinai Health System in New York shows a lab technician during a dry run at Mount Sinai hospital ahead of an expected Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipment over the weekend.
    © AFP 2021 / HANDOUT
    Bolsonaro Suggests Vaccinated People Could Turn Into 'Crocodiles'
    Science says that vaccines are primarily intended to protect recipients from being ill, rather than from being infected.

    According to the report, citing the country's ministry of health, only about 12% of the Brazilian population has gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and many Brazilian specialists believe masks can only be phased out if the majority of the population has been vaccinated.

    The World Health Organization estimated that as of June 3 more than 65.8 million doses have been administered in the country, although without specifying what portion of this number consists of those who have received just the first dose and those with a complete two-component vaccination. Brazil's population stands at over 210 million.

    Related:

    Like in the Good Old Days: Brazilian President Bolsonaro Wants to Go Skydiving
    Brazil's Bolsonaro Riles Up Social Media Crowd With His 'Beach' Video
    US Secretly 'Persuaded' Bolsonaro to Reject Russian COVID Vaccine, Investigative Journalist Explains
    Biden Invites Bolsonaro to Join Efforts to Fight COVID, Tackle Ecological Issues, Reports Suggest
    Tags:
    fines, fine, mask, coronavirus, COVID-19, Bolsonaro, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil, Brazilian presidential, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse