Videos: Thousands Participate in Anti-Bolsonaro Demonstrations Held Across Brazil, Reports Say

The protests were held in over 200 cities across 24 Brazilian states and the federal district on Saturday. Thousands of demonstrators were calling for more coronavirus vaccine purchases, better emergency healthcare services and better access to education. Calls for impeachment were also voiced, according to Globo News.
In Recife, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco, police had to use rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters.
Drone sobrevoa a Avenida Paulista neste #29MPovoNasRuas e ajuda a ter uma noção da quantidade de brasileiros que se manifestam a favor do impeachment de Bolsonaro
Hoje foi um dia de luta, um dia que estávamos precisando, não só pra gritar "fora bolsonaro", mas para mostrar que estamos aqui de pé e reafirmar que a rua é o nosso espaço!!
Que dia para ir dormir com um pouco mais de esperança. A esquerda vai vencer! #29MForaBolsonaro
"Milhares de manifestantes protestam contra Bolsonaro e falta de vacinas pelo Brasil"
Democracia Corinthiana na Av. Paulista contra o Bolsonaro. ✊🏽
pic.twitter.com/RW3Kwvg4de
Bolsonaro has faced heavy criticism for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his popularity has been decreasing as Brazil remains second in terms of the total coronavirus death toll (after the United States) and third in terms of the total number of confirmed cases (after the US and India).
