Six-Month-Old Baby in Chile Receives Sinovac's COVID-19 Vaccine by Accident, Reports Suggest

According to the news outlet, the child was vaccinated after the mother brought them to a family health center in the commune of Tirua in the Bio Bio region for age-appropriate vaccine shots.
The commune said that it had relayed information to all corresponding authorities and took all necessary measures to observe the baby. So far, the baby has not shown any negative reactions.
The investigation into the incident is underway.
Sinovac started developing its vaccine back in January 2020. The vaccine has been approved for Phase III clinical trials in Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and Chile, while the Phase I and II trials' results in China have shown that the vaccine is capable of inducing antibodies in over 90 percent of volunteers who received two doses.
