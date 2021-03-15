Brazilian Police Reportedly Raid Church Where Pastor Prayed For Another Holocaust

Brazilian federal police on Friday raided a church whose pastor had prayed for a "massacre" of Jews, Israeli media reported, citing Brazil's Globo.
The raid in Rio de Janeiro was reportedly part of an operation dubbed "Shalom", which targeted pastor Tupirani da Hora Lores who runs the Pentecostal Generation Jesus Christ Church.
In June 2020, according to reports, he was video recorded praying for another Holocaust.
“Massacre the Jews, God, hit them with your sword, for they have left God, they have left the nations,” the pastor was reportedly heard saying. "God, what you have done in World War II, you must do again, this is what we ask for in our prayers to you: Justice, justice, justice!”
After the video emerged, Sinagoga Sem Fronteiras, a network of Jewish communities in Brazil, filed a complaint to the country's federal police.
Rabbi Gilberto Ventura, the founder of the Jewish network, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the pastor "should have been detained".
“But the fact police raided his church is already a big development", he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)