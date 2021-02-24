Register
16:42 GMT24 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Venezuelan Foreign MInister Jorge Arreaza hands EU ambassador Isabel Brilhante a notice giving her 72 hours to leave Venezuela.

    Venezuela Gives EU Delegation Head 72 Hours to Leave Caracas in Wake of New Sanctions

    © Photo : Twitter / @CancilleriaVE
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    9431
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082174275_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_8db38838115f1da359b6126a36687767.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202102241082174116-venezuela-gives-eu-delegation-head-72-hours-to-leave-caracas-in-wake-of-new-sanctions/

    On Monday, the Council of the European Union added 19 Venezuelan officials to a sanctions list over their alleged role in "undermining democracy and rule of law" in the Latin American nation.

    Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, the European Union's ambassador to Venezuela, was declared "persona non grata" and given 72 hours to leave the country.

    Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who announced the change of status on Wednesday, personally handed Pedrosa notice to leave Venezuela on President Nicolas Maduro's orders.

    Venezuelan Foreign Ministry tweet on the decision reads: "On the instructions of President @NicolasMaduro, the ambassador of the European Union in our country, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, is declared persona non grata; she has 72 hours to leave #Venezuela, reports Foreign Minister @jaarreaza."

    The tit-for-tat move follows the Council of the European Union's decision on Monday to add 19 Venezuelan officials to a sanctions list on the basis of their alleged crimes against democracy and human rights. The additions increased the total number of Venezuelan officials sanctioned by the EU to 55, with the restrictions including asset freezes and travel bans.

    In a statement on the decision, Caracas indicated that it "categorically rejects" the EU's action, and accused Brussels of "arbitrarily imposing unilateral coercive measures" against "honourable citizens with false arguments in reaction to the frustration" of some members' over their failure to bring about regime change in the country.

    "Venezuela...denounces the arbitrary nature of these sanctions, which have no legal basis in the shared norms of international law. These erratic decisions also reveal the inability of the European Bloc to understand, accept, and respect the will of the Venezuelan people and reveal, once again, its interventionist policy toward Venezuela," Caracas said.

    In January, the European Union announced that it no longer considers opposition figure Juan Guaido as the country's "interim president," downgrading his status to "privileged interlocutor." The change in status did not follow with any easing of pressure against Caracas by the bloc, however. The EU continues to stand in solidarity with its US allies in applying sanctions against Venezuelan companies, entities and persons, and tens of billions of Venezuelan assets are thought to remain frozen in European banks.

    Earlier this month, President Maduro accused Spain of harbouring terrorists preparing attacks against Venezuela.

    Following the change of power in Washington last month, the new administration has committed to continue recognising Guaido as the country's interim leader.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse