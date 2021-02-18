Reporter in Ecuador Held Up by Armed Robber – Video

Diego Ordinola, a reporter for DirecTV Sports, was held up along with his film crew by a gun-toting criminal in broad daylight.
As Ordinola explained on Twitter, the incident occurred near the Estadio Monumental, a football stadium in Tarqui in northern Guayaquil, Ecuador.
The footage of the robbery shows the perpetrator shouting before grabbing a phone from someone out of shot and fleeing.
Ni siquiera podemos trabajar tranquilos, esto ocurrió a las 13:00 de hoy en las afueras del Estadio Monumental.— Diego Ordinola (@Diegordinola) February 12, 2021
La @PoliciaEcuador se comprometió a dar con estos delincuentes. #Inseguridad pic.twitter.com/OE2KybP0Od
The crew attempted to give chase after a pause, and managed to catch a glimpse of the culprit fleeing on the back of a motorbike.
Commenting on the situation on Twitter, Ordinola said that local cops have promised to hunt down those responsible.
