Brazil Plans to Procure 10Mln Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - The Brazilian government intends to purchase 10 million doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, executive secretary of the Latin American country's Ministry of Health Elcio Franco said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry expressed interest in purchasing the Russian vaccine, which shows over 90 percent efficacy. The plans were announced in light of the national Health Regulatory Agency's (Anvisa) approval of a new protocol that simplifies the issuance of authorization for the emergency use of drugs tested abroad. In particular, is no longer necessary to conduct phase 3 clinical trials to receive approval.

In addition, the parliament's upper house has eased the rules for distributing medicines that have at least one approval from a foreign regulator.

"We will reach an agreement and procure 10 million doses if the price is reasonable, and we will make the payment after the National Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) authorizes the emergency use of Sputnik V," Franco said.

The official added that the ministry was interested in further acquiring vaccine doses manufactured by the Brazilian Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company, which started the production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in January.

According to the ministry, the country will receive 400,000 doses a week after the signing of the agreement with the Russian manufacturer. Another 2 million doses will be delivered in a month and 7.6 more million doses within the next two months.

Uniao Quimica, in turn, said that apart from these 10 million doses, it would be able to produce at least 150 million doses.