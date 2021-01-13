RDIF to Deliver 150Mln Doses of Sputnik V to Brazil in 2021, Including 10Mln in Q1

"RDIF to supply 10 mln doses of #SputnikV vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021. First deliveries will begin as soon as January. Delegation from Brazil’s União Quimica headed by President Fernando De Castro Marques met today with RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev," the statement says.
"RDIF, União Quimica agree to supply 150 million doses of #SputnikV vaccine to Brazil in 2021," Dmitriev said in a separate statement.
RDIF and Uniao Quimica will invite all BRICS countries to create a task force to combat COVID-19 and collaborate on vaccines, according to the Sputnik V vaccine's Twitter account.
Uniao Quimica began production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Brazil in January, with an emergency use application due this week.
