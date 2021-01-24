Chile Issues Tsunami Warning, Orders Evacuation of Antarctic Base After 7-Magnitude Quake

The quake occurred at 23:36 GMT on Saturday, at a depth of 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles), near the Antarctic South Shetland Islands, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS) data.
The Chilean Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (Shoa) put the earthquake's magnitude at 7.1, saying that it occurred 216 kilometers northeast of O'Higgins Base in the Chilean Antarctica.
Chile has issued a tsunami warning and ordered the evacuation of the military base.
M7.0 shallow earthquake near South Shetland Islands (close to Antarctica) in complex tectonic environment of Bransfield basin pic.twitter.com/G2Xz8Rz8VS— Jascha Polet (@CPPGeophysics) January 24, 2021
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.
