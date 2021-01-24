5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Region Metropolitana, Chile - USGS

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has hit the Metropolitana region of Chile, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said Saturday.
According to the seismologic service, the quake occurred at a depth of 110.8 km, in the mountains near the nation's eastern border.
According to data, the earthquake was registered at midnight local time.
Prelim M5.8 Earthquake Region Metropolitana, Chile Jan-24 00:07 UTC, updates https://t.co/BkGsVIhBLa— USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) January 24, 2021
Chilean netizens are sharing videos of their earthquake experiences, as the temblor happened not far from populated areas.
Paso temblor 5.5 en chile en la región metropolitana pic.twitter.com/OX7KjlFEEa— Ian (@Ian70697329) January 24, 2021
Metropolitana region, also called the Santiago Metropolitan Region, is the country's administrative region and contains the nation's capital, Santiago, and most of its commercial and administrative centers.
The populations of Chile and neighboring countries are used to earthquakes in the region. Chilean experiences what are known as "tremors," or slight earthquake shakes, in the course of a year and average. Many of еру earthquakes occurring in the region are so small that they can't even be noticed by most individuals.
