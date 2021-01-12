Peruvian Court Probing Judge's Ruling Alleging Soros, Bill Gates are Creators of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Supreme Court in the Ica region of Peru is investigating a resolution by a local court, claiming that COVID-19 was invented by the "criminal elites" of Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros, the Rockefeller family, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
We "have ordered a preliminary investigation into the Chief Justices of the Criminal Appeals Chamber Chincha and Pisco to obtain evidence that will help determine the presence or absence of alleged violations", the Ica Supreme Court said in a message published on its Facebook page.
The probe comes after the Chinch and Pisco court reportedly moved to justify a petition for an extension of pre-trial detention in one criminal case due to the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus pandemic created by the "criminal elites who dominate the world".
"No world government, natural and legal persons, nor the defendant's defence can maintain that this pandemic has the quality of [being] 'predictable', except for the creators of the new world order such as Bill Gates, Soros, Rockefeller and others, who handled it and continue to do so with extreme secrecy within their environments and global corporations", the court earlier argued.
The theories have been repeatedly fuelled by fake news claiming that Bill Gates or George Soros were promoters of a supposed plan to control the population via COVID-19 vaccines and 5G networks.
"[…] It's so easy to click on, particularly when a simple explanation for this pandemic—that there is somebody evil behind it—is somehow easier than the true biology, which is actually kind of complicated. So we have to make the truth more interesting. We've got to label things with the truth", Gates pointed out in an interview with Trevor Noah's "The Daily Show" in November 2020.
