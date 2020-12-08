Maduro Says His Assassination Was Plotted on Parliamentary Elections Day

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that an assassination attempt against him was plotted on the day of the parliamentary elections.
Speaking during a press conference broadcast on Twitter on Tuesday, Maduro said that he changed a polling station where he planned to cast his vote after a reliable source in Colombian intelligence had told him about a plot to assassinate him.
"President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, was among those who were preparing to murder me," Maduro said.
"Desde la Casa de Nariño, Iván Duque participó en los planes para asesinarme el día de las elecciones" denunció el Presidente @NicolasMaduro #AmorYLealtadAChávezhttps://t.co/4hPUnpioD1— Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) December 8, 2020
On Sunday, Venezuela held elections to the National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament. In all, 107 political parties were running for seats, except the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader and former head of the National Assembly, who refused to participate in the vote, along with 20 other parties.
According to the preliminary results published by the National Electoral Council on Monday, after 82 percent of the votes had been counted, the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole was leading the elections with 67.6 percent of the vote. Second place belonged to the opposition party, Democratic Alliance, with 17.95 percent of votes.
