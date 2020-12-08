Another Strange Monolith Discovered in Colombia...This Time it's Golden - Photo, Video

Another monolith, this time a golden one, has appeared near Chia in the Colombian department of Cundinamarca, Newsweek reported, citing local media reports.
Videos and photos emerged on social media, showing a mysterious metal structure standing in the field close to a river.
The author of the video invited people to see the monolith "before it is covered in graffiti or conspiracy theorists arrive".
Observemos el #MonolitoenColombia, antes que lo grafiteen o se llene de conspiranoicos... pic.twitter.com/MNDQ0Wo6m9— james guapacho (@guapacho) December 5, 2020
Another person, who made some photos, says that this monolith differs from those which earlier appeared in Europe and the US.
Lo del monolito va a terminar siendo tremenda campaña de expectativa. Brillante en caso que sí.— Andrés Venegas Loaiza (@andven19) December 5, 2020
El que dicen que apareció en Chía se ve muy distinto.
Mmm. La última vez que pensé que algo era una campaña y terminó siendo real fue la Epa Colombia 😅#MonolitoenColombia pic.twitter.com/Te3MuUHnKP
This discovery has given food for thought about the phenomenon of strange obelisks appearing and disappearing in different parts of the world.
